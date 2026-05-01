Adding even more excitement to the season, Global Village has introduced five brand-new rides, each offering a unique experience for families and thrill-seekers alike. Guests can now take a spin on Toronto Tornado, which guarantees a whirlwind of excitement with spinning, soaring action inspired by the energy of one of Canada’s most iconic cities. Cape Gliders, an adventure that simulates the sensation of gliding through the skies, offering sweeping movements and exhilarating lift. Those craving speed can buckle up for Rio Rocket, a high-velocity ride inspired by the vibrant spirit of Brazil. Meanwhile, Desert Dashers brings an energetic burst of fun with fast-paced racing action. York Bikes offers a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can pedal their way to new heights, combining interactive fun with an adrenaline-pumping vertical ascent. These additions further expand Global Village’s already impressive selection of rides, ensuring there’s always something new for guests to look forward to.