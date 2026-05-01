Global Village has extended its operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Global Village is dialling up the fun this season with an even brighter and bolder Carnaval.
Starting from May 1, 2026, guests can enjoy unlimited access to all Global Village rides for Dh99 only. Guests can avail the limited-time offer at all ticketing counters by the gates or at Carnaval as well as online. Each guest will receive a wonder pass along with an exclusive wristband to grant them full access to the rides. For those who make their purchases online, the wristbands can be availed only at Carnaval ticket counters. This offer is valid for one day only, upon redemption.
Adding even more excitement to the season, Global Village has introduced five brand-new rides, each offering a unique experience for families and thrill-seekers alike. Guests can now take a spin on Toronto Tornado, which guarantees a whirlwind of excitement with spinning, soaring action inspired by the energy of one of Canada’s most iconic cities. Cape Gliders, an adventure that simulates the sensation of gliding through the skies, offering sweeping movements and exhilarating lift. Those craving speed can buckle up for Rio Rocket, a high-velocity ride inspired by the vibrant spirit of Brazil. Meanwhile, Desert Dashers brings an energetic burst of fun with fast-paced racing action. York Bikes offers a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can pedal their way to new heights, combining interactive fun with an adrenaline-pumping vertical ascent. These additions further expand Global Village’s already impressive selection of rides, ensuring there’s always something new for guests to look forward to.
At the heart of this season’s line-up is The Little Wonderers, tailored for younger guests. This enchanting new zone invites children into a world of imagination, exploration, and play. Featuring multi-level obstacle courses, climbing structures, slides, tunnels, and glowing neon theming, this indoor play space encourages curiosity and creative movement at every turn. Bursting with energy and packed with hands-on activities, it offers hours of active fun, making it the ultimate attraction for children eager to climb, discover, and let their imaginations run wild.
With more than 195 rides, games, and attractions, Carnaval offers fun for all ages, from gentle rides for little ones to high intensity thrills. Guests can also enjoy 125+ arcade and skill games, from virtual challenges to classic favourites, with the chance to win plush prizes.
Adding to the excitement, Global Village has extended its operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays, staying open from 5pm until 1am, while operating from 5pm to 12 midnight from Sunday to Thursday.