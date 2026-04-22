Global Village Dubai reopens: What’s new, what’s back, and what to eat and ride

Global Village returns as a familiar joyride, just as you step through the gates.
There are few places in Dubai where you can still eat luqaimat under fairy lights and enjoy Thai noodles from a floating boat, all in one evening, all without emptying your wallet.
And after its closure during the Iran–Israel–US conflict, Global Village is finally open again.
It's almost the same as you left it: The colourful lanes, and the scents of shawarma, sugar, and grilled seafood. You leave with the same sense that the world has been squeezed into one glittering outdoor festival.
And, this reopening has arrived with much relief. And for regulars, that might be exactly the point: Global Village returns as a familiar joyride, just as you step through the gates.
One of the standout new additions at Global Village this season is Gardens of the World, a sprawling, nature-inspired escape that stretches from the Egypt Pavilion all the way to the China Pavilion.
For history enthusiasts, the spotlight turns to the striking Terracotta Warriors Army installation. Inspired by the legendary archaeological discovery in Xi’an, China, the display brings to life rows of life-sized clay soldiers, each with unique facial expressions, armour details, and posture. It’s one of the season’s most visually arresting additions.
And then, there's the Dragon Kingdom delivers a full-scale fantasy experience. Set within the mystical world of Blackstone Hollow, this walk-through attraction spans 11 themed rooms where visitors are pulled into a quest to help the last dragon, Ignis, recover his lost power. Along the way, puzzles, hidden clues, and shifting environments turn the journey into mystery, storytelling, and interactive adventure.
Luqaimat (Dh35)
Luqaimat (Dh35) still draws the longest queues, golden and crisp, dripping with date syrup and joy. The scent alone pulls you in before you’ve even decided.
Lobster roll (Dh40)
Decadent yet casual, tender lobster chunks in a buttery roll, perfect to walk with.
Candied fruits (Dh30)
Glossy strawberries and grapes coated in crunchy sugar, an Instagram favourite that tastes as good as it looks.
Shawarma and Tawook (Dh40)
Soft and just so hearty, the classic wrap for when hunger strikes hard.
Mango Sticky Rice (Dh25)
And mango sticky rice (Dh25) closes the loop with something soft, sweet, and comforting.
If Global Village has a pulse, it’s here, the Floating Market, still buzzing exactly as before.
Chicken stick – Dh5
Butterfly shrimp – Dh45
Tom Yum Soup – Dh45–Dh60 (depending on the protein)
Pineapple fried rice or Pad Thai – Dh65
Mussels (15 pieces) – Dh95
Grilled octopus (2 pieces) – Dh30
Grilled prawn sticks – Dh25 each
From Dh5 skewers to Dh115 seafood platters, it’s proof that good food doesn’t have to cost a fortune.
The Carnaval Zone is where Global Village truly comes alive. Neon lights, music and just many games.
Highlights include:
Roaming Rome – Dh25 (Dh35 fast track): A family favourite with a 1m height requirement.
Beijing Jungle – Dh27: A trampoline-style bungee ride for thrill-seekers 1.85m and under 85kg.
Sydney Kangaroo – Dh25: Fun, bouncy, and child-approved.
Hook-a-Duck – Dh40: Everyone wins a prize, a guaranteed hit with children
Roll Up – Dh15 (one ball) / Dh30 (three balls): Carnival nostalgia at its best.
Buy a Wonder Pass for Dh5 and load Dh175 to get 185 points, the best deal for those planning multiple rides.
You don’t need company to have fun, and the great news is, a solo night at Global Village is one of the best-value outings in Dubai.
Food budget:
You can comfortably enjoy three to four items, say, luqaimat (Dh35), Bubu Fries (Dh39), a candied fruit skewer (Dh30), and a drink or water (Dh5).
Total food spend: Around Dh100–Dh110 for a full tasting tour.
Pick two or three rides: Roaming Rome (Dh25) and Hook-a-Duck (Dh40 if you’re feeling lucky).
Total ride spend: About Dh100.
Other spends:
A small souvenir or snack for the road, roughly Dh20–Dh30.
Total solo cost: Around Dh220–Dh250 for a full evening, food, rides, and fun included. Not bad for a world tour in one night.
Planning a night out with the children? It’s completely doable — and surprisingly affordable — with a little planning.
Entry tickets: Dh25 each (weekday) = Dh100 total
(Dh30 each on weekends = Dh120 total)
Food budget:
Families tend to graze, and Global Village is perfect for sharing plates.
Luqaimat (Dh35) and Shawarma (Dh40) for snacks
Pineapple Fried Rice (Dh65) or Pad Thai (Dh65) at the Floating Market
Desserts like the candied fruits, mochis, (Dh30) and Mango Sticky Rice (Dh25)
Add drinks or water (Dh10–Dh15 total)
Sharing portions, this comfortably feeds four.
Total family food spend: Around Dh180–Dh200.
Rides and games:
Here’s where the Wonder Pass helps.
Buy one Wonder Pass for Dh5 and load Dh175 (you’ll get 185 points).
That’s roughly four rides for two people, so for a family of four, plan for around Dh350–Dh400 for rides and games.
Other spends:
A couple of small toys or trinkets from the pavilions (Dh50–Dh70).
Total family cost: Around Dh600–Dh700 for an entire evening, food, games, rides, and fun included.
Family savings hacks:
Bring your own stroller or shopping cart; rentals cost Dh15–Dh20 per hour.
Park in free zones (P1, P3, P5) or use the free shuttle from overflow parking (P7–P11).
Share large dishes; most meals serve two easily.
If you plan smartly, Global Village is one of the best-value nights out in Dubai.
Entry: Dh25–Dh30
Food: From Dh5 snacks to Dh65 mains
Rides: From Dh15 each
Water: Dh1–Dh2
Free parking and free shows
It’s easy to get carried away at the pavilions, every corner glitters, hums, and tempts. But if you’re watching your budget, be wise and choose what you really need. You’ll stroll past Kuwaiti stalls draped in rings and chunky necklaces, most priced between Dh50 and Dh100. You can get that sparkle without a splurge.
Over at the China Pavilion, the mood turns playful, aisles stacked with Lucky Cats waving in unison (about Dh50 each) and soft plushies for the children ranging from Dh70 to Dh150, depending on the stall. The trick is to browse first, buy later, chances are, you’ll find a better deal a few steps down the lane.
The same food stalls, the same carnival rides, the same crowds moving in slow circles under neon lights, all of it feels familiar in a way few places in the city do anymore.
And after weeks of uncertainty during the regional conflict-related closure, that familiarity lands differently.
You can still feast for under Dh100, ride for under Dh200, and leave with enough memories coloured with the thoughts of food and scents, to last until the next season.