Dubai Restaurant Week spokesperson reflects on the future of the city's food scene: 'Dubai is a global gastronomy destination'

Spokesperson Alreem AlRedha speaks on the shift toward chef-driven concepts and more
Dubai: As Dubai Restaurant Week draws to a close in just over a week, the city’s vibrant culinary landscape is once again in focus, highlighting why Dubai continues to be a global gastronomy hub.
Speaking to Gulf News, Alreem AlRedha, Assistant Manager of Leisure Events and Festivals at Dubai Economy and Tourism, said the annual initiative plays a key role in showcasing the diversity, creativity and depth of the emirate’s food scene.
A melting pot on every plate
According to AlRedha, one of the defining features of Dubai’s dining landscape is its cultural fusion, shaped by the city’s global population.
“I think it's the fusion of different cultures around the world. Dubai is home to 200 nationalities and that is showcased very well in the culinary scene here,” she said. “We see many chefs using ingredients and cooking techniques from around the world. In general, there is a lot of global influence in the F&B scene here in Dubai, and that is definitely one of the strengths of the city.”
This diversity, she added, continues to inspire chefs and restaurateurs to experiment, innovate and blend traditions in ways that reflect Dubai’s cosmopolitan identity.
More than just dining
Beyond the food itself, AlRedha highlighted a shift in what Dubai diners are looking for when they go out.
“One thing we've seen is that Dubai diners love experiencing new concepts and different restaurants,” she said. “They don’t just care about the food they're eating. They care about the full experience, the venue, the service, the storytelling, the inspiration behind the dishes. That’s something we’ve seen rise over the years, and it will continue to grow.”
This emphasis on immersive dining experiences has reshaped the city’s hospitality sector, pushing restaurants to focus as much on narrative and atmosphere as on flavour.
A platform for culinary growth
Now in its latest edition, Dubai Restaurant Week has grown into a key platform for both homegrown and international concepts.
“With Dubai Restaurant Week, we try to create awareness for all the amazing restaurants here in Dubai,” AlRedha explained. “Campaigns like these help us position Dubai as a leading global gastronomy destination.”
This year’s edition features more than 100 restaurants offering over 25 cuisines, including Michelin-starred venues, independent homegrown concepts and globally recognised names.
The result, she said, is increased footfall across participating restaurants and a wider boost to the city’s economy.
The rise of experiential dining
Looking ahead, AlRedha believes the next phase of Dubai’s food scene will be driven by experience-led and chef-driven concepts.
“People nowadays care a lot about the chefs behind the dishes and the stories behind them,” she said. “The inspiration what got them to tap into a specific cuisine or establish a restaurant is becoming more important. It’s more about interacting and getting to know that side of things.”
This growing curiosity, she added, is expected to shape the next three years of growth in the emirate’s F&B sector.
A resilient hospitality future
Despite global uncertainties, AlRedha expressed confidence in the continued strength of Dubai’s hospitality industry.
“The hospitality sector will continue to remain resilient,” she said. “Dubai will continue to position itself as a leading destination for tourism, investment and world-class dining experiences. Dubai is resilient, and it will continue to grow stronger and better year after year.”
As Dubai Restaurant Week wraps up, it leaves behind a clear snapshot of where the city’s dining scene is headed, more global, more experience-led, and still steadily evolving with every new concept that opens its doors.