A week of smiles — and the hope they bring

Schools reopen, crowds return and hope quietly rebuilds across the UAE
Throughout this conflict, one of the biggest impacts on many of our I’ve been wearing a beaming smile while dropping my children off at school this week. Not because I was glad to get them out of the house after several weeks of remote schooling (honestly), but because they got to laugh with their friends, to share a smile with their teachers and to be back enjoying education. They’re happier boys for it, and that’s the most important thing.
It’s been quite the week for us all; , and . Our team was out and about to capture all of these important moments.
On Monday, I had the privilege of seeing the videos and photos dropping in of children, parents and teachers with beaming smiles. The joy was palpable. as in-person classes began again. It felt like a pivotal moment as life got back to some normality following the ceasefire. Hopefully the school run carries on for a long, long time.
On Monday evening, our hardworking team was once again on the ground as . The iconic landmark has never looked so good.
I’ve written before about . Seeing people laughing and dancing lifted my spirits and reminded me of why we all call this nation home. Another positive step. Another bit of normality.
Onto Wednesday, when Gulf News, in partnership with Tristar, at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, on the Palm in Dubai. And what an event it was. Hats off to the events and commercial team at Gulf News for a phenomenal job in uncertain times.
What a delight it was to see more than 200 people packed into the hall, listening intently as inspirational leaders discussed the power of women in business. It was also a pleasure to see everyone chatting and networking after the sessions, with many saying how great it felt to be back at an event. Another piece of normality.
During the evening, I was honoured to be asked to speak on behalf of Gulf News. I used the opportunity to explain how one woman in particular shaped my understanding of leadership and trust: my mother.
Despite my professional experience and qualifications, I learned the most about leadership from my mum, who brought me up on her own, and whose resilience, empathy, and strength during difficult times deeply influenced me.
I believe women often excel as leaders because they combine decisiveness with emotional intelligence and reliability, while carrying a mental load that I can’t even comprehend. At Gulf News, more than half of our newsroom is female and we have brilliant women in senior leadership positions. We all bring different things to the table and diversity is vital.
A brilliant week is now coming to an end. So, what next?
The . For how long, we do not know. Talks continue behind closed doors. The .
All we can do is remain positive and keep hoping these moments of normality continue to return, hopefully to a point when we can’t imagine life without them once again.