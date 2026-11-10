Taylor Swift reunites with former best friend Karlie Kloss at NFL game after years of feud rumours

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss reunite at NFL game, ending years of feud rumours
Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have surprised fans by reuniting publicly after years of speculation about their friendship.
The American pop superstar was spotted alongside the supermodel at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, November 8, as she cheered on her husband, NFL star Travis Kelce.
The two were photographed sitting together in a private suite during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets.
Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, were also present.
But it wasn't just another celebrity appearance at an NFL game.
The reunion attracted attention because Swift and Kloss, once considered inseparable, had rarely been photographed together in recent years.
Swift and Kloss became close friends in 2013 and were regularly spotted together at concerts, fashion shows and celebrity events.
They even appeared on the cover of Vogue together in 2015, while Kloss featured in Swift's famous Bad Blood music video.
However, their public appearances together gradually became less frequent, sparking rumours that their friendship had fallen apart.
The speculation intensified when Swift did not attend Kloss's wedding to businessman Joshua Kushner in 2018.
Neither woman publicly confirmed that they had fallen out.
In fact, Kloss previously dismissed the speculation and maintained that they remained in contact.
The latest appearance was particularly special because it marked their first widely reported public photographs together since 2018.
However, Kloss had attended Swift and Kelce's wedding in July 2026, suggesting that the two had remained on good terms.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs gave Swift and Kloss another reason to celebrate, defeating the New York Jets 35 to 12.
The match also marked Kelce's 200th NFL appearance.
For Swift and Kloss, though, it was a reunion that brought back memories of one of the most talked about celebrity friendships of the past decade.
And judging by the attention their photographs received, fans were delighted to see them together again.