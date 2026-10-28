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NFL facing punishment decision for Tom Brady after Lions-Packers

Brady's remarks on officiating spark potential NFL disciplinary action

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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NFL great Tom Brady
NFL great Tom Brady
AP

Dubai: Tom Brady could face a $500,000 (Dh 1.83 million) fine from the NFL after criticising several officiating decisions during the Green Bay Packers’ 20-17 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who works as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst and is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is subject to special restrictions known as the “Brady Rules”. The regulations limit what he can say publicly about officials while he holds an ownership stake in an NFL franchise.

A first-time violation of his broadcasting agreement could result in a $500,000 fine. However, it remains unclear whether the league will consider his comments during Sunday’s game a breach of the rules.

Brady questioned several penalties, including a call against Packers linebacker Derrick Barnes for unnecessary roughness after contact with running back MarShawn Lloyd as per the People.

“That’s allowed 99 out of 100,” Brady said, arguing that the play was a close call and the defender was attempting to make a legitimate play on the ball.

He was equally critical when Green Bay defensive tackle Karl Brooks was penalised for roughing Lions quarterback Jared Goff late in the fourth quarter.

“No, my goodness, what is that? There’s no way,” Brady said. “That’s definitely not roughing the passer.”

Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino backed Brady’s assessment, describing the tackle as a “teach-tape tackle” and saying it was not roughing the passer.

The penalty added 15 yards to a Lions play and helped Detroit move closer to a game-winning field goal.

Brady’s reaction continued as the game reached its tense conclusion, prompting broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt to joke about bringing heart medication to the booth.

The NFL has yet to confirm whether Brady will face disciplinary action.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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