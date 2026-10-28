NFL facing punishment decision for Tom Brady after Lions-Packers

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who works as Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst and is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is subject to special restrictions known as the “Brady Rules”. The regulations limit what he can say publicly about officials while he holds an ownership stake in an NFL franchise.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.