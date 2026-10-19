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Taylor Swift hugs mom-in-law Donna Kelce as Travis Kelce takes on the Chargers at Arrowhead

Before kickoff, the rest of the family started the party early, including Jason Kelce.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Donna Kelce hugs Taylor Swift during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Donna Kelce hugs Taylor Swift during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
AFP-JAMIE SQUIRE

Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium was a Kelce family day from the parking lot to the luxury suites.

When the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers on October 18, Taylor Swift was back in her usual suite to watch husband Travis Kelce. One of the best moments of the afternoon happened off the field. Photos from the box show the 36-year-old singer lighting up when she saw her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, 74, and hugging her.

It was a close moment for a couple who got married only a few months ago. Swift and the Chiefs tight end married on July 3 in New York City.

Game-Day style

Both women dressed for the occasion. Swift, who has won 14 Grammys, wore a red long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit with gold nails and her trademark red lip. Donna wore a black denim jacket with studs and a large “KC” across the back.

Swift also had famous company in the suite. WNBA standout Caitlin Clark and Este Haim joined her to watch.

Tailgating with Jason

Before kickoff, the rest of the family started the party early. Donna and her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, joined their older son, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, at a New Heights tailgate in Lot M of the Truman Sports Complex. It started at 11 am.

Jason, 38, had announced the event on the October 7 episode of the podcast he hosts with Travis. He was clearly enjoying himself. Clips posted to the show’s X account show him firing up the crowd and celebrating when a fan made a long-distance basketball shot.

A busy few weeks

The game was the Chiefs’ first since their Week 5 bye. Both halves of the couple have been busy:

  • Taylor flew in from Los Angeles, where she attended the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala on October 17. She wore a custom Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson.

  • Travis spent part of his time off in his home state of Ohio. He cheered on the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox in Game 5 of the ALDS on October 10. The three-time Super Bowl champ bought a minority stake in the team in May.

  • Birthday plans: Travis turned 37 earlier this month and celebrated in New York City, where he and Swift went on several date nights around Manhattan.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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