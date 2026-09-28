Music’s biggest stars deliver memorable performances, tributes and surprises at the VMAs
The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music for a night filled with performances, tributes, premieres and major wins. Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the ceremony featured standout moments from across the music world. Sombr paid tribute to George Michael, while LISA delivered a performance of “SaWaDiKa”. Taylor Swift made history by receiving the first-ever Artist Director honour.
From the red carpet to the stage, the VMAs offered plenty of memorable fashion, performances and celebrity moments. Here are some of the biggest highlights from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.