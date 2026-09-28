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VMAs 2026: Taylor Swift, LISA, Snoop Dogg and more light up the night

Music’s biggest stars deliver memorable performances, tributes and surprises at the VMAs

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year Award for “The Fate of Ophelia” from host Snoop Dogg onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year Award for “The Fate of Ophelia” from host Snoop Dogg onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music for a night filled with performances, tributes, premieres and major wins. Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the ceremony featured standout moments from across the music world. Sombr paid tribute to George Michael, while LISA delivered a performance of “SaWaDiKa”. Taylor Swift made history by receiving the first-ever Artist Director honour.

From the red carpet to the stage, the VMAs offered plenty of memorable fashion, performances and celebrity moments. Here are some of the biggest highlights from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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