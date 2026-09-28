The Blackpink member was visibly emotional as she accepted the award from Oscar-nominated actress and singer Teyana Taylor, and she was in tears through much of her speech. "All those late night dreams brought me here today," she told the audience. Lisa claimed the category over a competitive field that included Ariana Grande ("Hate That I Made You Love Me"), Olivia Rodrigo ("Drop Dead") and Taylor Swift ("The Fate of Ophelia").