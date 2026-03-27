Dance, fashion, pets, and viral hits, here’s everything fans love about Lisa today
Dubai: It’s Lisa Day, and Blinks around the world already know the routine. Social media is full of edits, fancams are making the rounds again, and fans everywhere are posting their favourite Lisa moments to celebrate her.
Lisa has built a reputation as one of K-pop’s most recognisable global stars, and her birthday has become a big moment for K-pop fans online every year. From trending hashtags to fan projects in different countries, the celebrations are always global, which feels fitting for an artist whose career has crossed music, fashion and pop culture worldwide.
Whether you’ve been a Blink since debut or discovered her through “Money”, here are some fun Lisa facts worth knowing.
Lisa grew up in Thailand and at 13 auditioned for YG Entertainment when auditions were held there. She ended up being the only person selected and later moved to South Korea as a teenager to train. Years later, she debuted in Blackpink in 2016 and the rest is history. Fans often talk about how brave she must have been to move countries so young without speaking Korean fluently at the time.
Even outside the fandom, Lisa is often mentioned as one of the strongest dancers in K-pop. Her dance videos, especially the Lili’s Film series, regularly go viral, and her performances of Money became hugely popular online. Her time as a dance mentor on the Chinese show Youth with You also introduced her to a wider audience, where fans loved her duality going from her strict teaching side to her unintentionally funny reactions.
Outside music, Lisa has also become a major name in fashion. She has worked with luxury brands including Celine and Bulgari, and her appearances at Paris Fashion Week, Met Gala and other major events regularly trend online. Her airport outfits alone have inspired countless fan pages and fashion accounts.
Lisa has racked up a seriously impressive collection of Guinness World Records and some of them include:
Fastest K-pop solo artist to reach 1 million Instagram followers
Most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram
Most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo artist
First K-pop solo track and EP to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify
With an impressive list like this, it’s no wonder Blinks have earned serious bragging rights.
Last but not the least, a very fun fact every Blink knows: Lisa absolutely loves cats. She has multiple cats and often posts about them, and fans jokingly say she works hard just to give her cats a luxurious life.
Her cats are Leo, Luca, Lily, Louis and Lego. She also has a dog named Love and runs an official Instagram page for all her pets. A true pet mom.
With all the records, iconic moments, and pets to adore, Blinks have earned major flex points today, because if anyone deserves a fan army flexing, it’s Lisa.