Blackpink's Jennie sparks backlash for asking fans to respect her space in Paris: 'Could I have my day?'

The singer asked fans politely to leave her alone
Blackpink's Jennie may be one of the world’s most popular idols, but even global stars need a breather. Yet, during her recent stroll through Paris, she had to remind fans that she too, is just human.
On March 9, the Instagram account “Vendetta Dailly” shared a short clip of Jennie walking the streets of Paris, captioned, “Jennie spotted with fans in Paris.” Known for its celebrity updates, the account captured Jennie, surrounded by a crowd, visibly tired and trying to navigate her way through a sea of fans.
In the video, fans cheered her Chanel outfit and asked questions about her Paris experience. But the crowd pressed close, raising their voices and invading her personal space.
Jennie’s manager intervened, requesting, “If she signs autographs, can you please leave us alone afterward?” Jennie herself politely asked for understanding, saying, “Could I have some time to myself today?” She admitted the situation felt 'very stressful'.
Despite her fatigue, Jennie signed autographs but politely refused multiple photo requests and reminded fans to 'please keep the promise' when some tried to push for extras. Her manager stepped in again to maintain boundaries, but the video sparked a heated debate online.
Some critics accused Jennie of being “arrogant” or “disrespectful,” arguing celebrities should never turn away fans. Others, however, defended her, pointing out that she still took time to sign autographs despite feeling overwhelmed—and that many in the crowd may have been resellers rather than genuine supporters.