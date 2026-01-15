Deadline comes after a period of solo adventures for each member. Rose teamed up with Bruno Mars for the 2025 hit APT., earning a Grammy nomination, while Jennie launched her fashion brand, ODD ATELIER. LISA starred in The White Lotus Season 3 and created her label, LLOUD, and Jisoo collaborated with Zayn Malik on Eyes Closed, and released her album in the same year. So while fans waited for group music, the ladies were busy conquering the world — and their résumés.