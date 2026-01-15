Fans demand a full-length 14 track album from the K-Pop queens.
Blackpink in the area, after three years. They're about to release a mini-album, and that, normally should be good news.
Yet, Blinks are now asking the million-dollar question: “A mini-album? With only four songs? And we already heard ‘JUMP’?” Well, Blackpink are finally dropping some answers — sort of.
The K-pop queens have announced their highly anticipated third mini-album, Deadline, arriving February 27, 2026, via YG Entertainment. Yes, the title matches their stadium world tour, which kicked off July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and wraps up with three final shows January 24–26, 2026, at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.
Fans may groan at the four-song setup, but Jump — released July 11, 2025 — has already proved it packs a punch. The track became Blackpink's third No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, cracked No. 28 on the US Hot 100, and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100. Clearly, quality over quantity, but the impatience is real.
Deadline comes after a period of solo adventures for each member. Rose teamed up with Bruno Mars for the 2025 hit APT., earning a Grammy nomination, while Jennie launched her fashion brand, ODD ATELIER. LISA starred in The White Lotus Season 3 and created her label, LLOUD, and Jisoo collaborated with Zayn Malik on Eyes Closed, and released her album in the same year. So while fans waited for group music, the ladies were busy conquering the world — and their résumés.
As of now, Blackpink haven’t revealed the full tracklist or any extra details about the mini-album. For perspective, Deadline follows their previous mini-albums: Square Up (2018) and Kill This Love (2019), and comes after their two studio albums, The Album (2020) and Born Pink (2022).
So, Blinks, brace yourselves: it’s short, it’s sweet, and it’s everything BLACKPINK does best — but yes, maybe a little tease-induced impatience is inevitable. After all, three years of waiting deserves more than four songs… right?
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox