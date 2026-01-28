The girls shared an emotional hug as the tour wrapped up
Blackpink did what they do best in Hong Kong: Sold out a stadium, broke the internet, and left Blinks in tears, all in a night's work.
The final stop of the DEADLINE world tour was meant to be celebratory. Instead, it turned into a full-blown fandom emergency when the four members closed the show by pulling each other into a long, quiet OT4 hug. Of course, there was much discussion on whether Jisoo was 'left out of the hug'. Weary fans responded, "They all love each other. Get over it."
Lisa was clearly holding back tears, while Rosé looked overwhelmed.
Within minutes, timelines were flooded with panic posts insisting this was the last Blackpink concert ever. “They’re actually disbanding,” one fan noted, while others clutched screenshots like evidence in a courtroom drama. The hug, to many, didn’t read as sentimental. It read final.
To be fair, Blackpink didn’t exactly help their case.
The tour is called DEADLINE. It launched with exactly one new song. An album with the same name was announced, which will be released now next month. Six months later, the tour ended the same way it began, massive stages, deafening screams, and zero album release.
“I still don’t understand how BLACKPINK started a tour called Deadline with one new song, announced an album called Deadline, and ended the tour without releasing the new album,” one viral post read.
And yet, here’s the gag: none of it stopped them.
Despite being on group hiatus for years, despite the solo-heavy era, despite the lack of new material, DEADLINE wrapped as a flex of historic proportions, 36 shows, 36 sold out, roughly 1.6 million attendees. Two fully sold-out world tours. The only K-pop act to pull off an all-stadium run without missing a single seat.
In a post-show message, Rosé put words to the moment, reminiscing about trainee days, calling their moms, and crying over how far they’ve come. She also relayed Jisoo’s reassurance that a new song is coming next month, briefly lowering Blink blood pressure worldwide.
Still, the night wasn’t all soft feelings. The finale reopened every ongoing debate: why tour without new music, why tease an album that never arrived, and why even a group this powerful can’t escape messy rollout discourse. Sentimentality and side-eye coexisted, as they always do in Blackpink world.
But without the panic and think pieces, and one truth remains: That’s not a group fading out, that’s a group that still commands the room without needing to do much.
