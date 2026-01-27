Grammys 2026: K-pop showdown heats up — Blackpink's Rosé and HUNTR/X in the lead

K-Pop's Grammy moment isn't just coming, it's already here
Who’s going up, up, up?
As the 68th Annual Grammy Awards draw closer, artists with Korean pop roots are showing up not as long-shot nominees, but as strong contenders in some of the ceremony’s most closely watched categories.
This year feels different and bigger. For the first time ever, a K-pop track is competing in both Song of the Year and Record of the Year, while other acts are spread across pop duo, soundtrack and even Best New Artist.
Taken together, the nominations point to a clear shift: global popularity is finally being rewarded on the Grammys’ main stage. And if this year is any indication, K-pop’s Grammy moment isn’t coming. It’s already here.
Leading the charge is APT, the collaboration between BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ and Bruno Mars. It's a catchy bop, and it was part of every second Instagram reel that you scrolled.
And now, the track has made Grammy history as the first K-pop song ever nominated for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year, placing it in direct competition with the industry’s most established names. The nomination follows a year of overwhelming global performance.
APT. has accumulated 2.24 billion Spotify streams, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, and already secured major honours at ceremonies including the Asia Artist Awards, MAMA Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards.
Close behind is Golden by HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami), from the film K-Pop Demon Hunters. The track has emerged as one of the most talked-about entries in the Song of the Year conversation, marking a rare crossover moment where a soundtrack release is competing at the highest level.
Golden has surpassed 1.31 billion Spotify streams, hit a No. 1 peak on Billboard, and has already won 16 awards across music and film ceremonies, reinforcing its momentum heading into Grammy night.
One category where K-pop’s presence is especially concentrated is Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. APT. and Golden both feature prominently here, joined by Gabriela from KATSEYE, a group not officially labelled K-pop, but widely recognised for mixing Korean pop influences with Western pop sensibilities.
KATSEYE has also landed a Best New Artist nomination, underlining how hybrid, globally engineered pop acts are increasingly resonating with Grammy voters.
While the Grammys are ultimately decided by voters, data analysts have begun tracking how streaming performance, chart history and awards momentum align with past winners.
One such analysis, conducted by PlayerTime, examined metrics across Spotify, YouTube, Billboard and major award ceremonies to assess which nominees are entering the race with the strongest statistical profiles. The analysis places APT. and Golden among the most competitive entries across several major categories, reflecting how fan engagement and global reach are increasingly translating into awards-season momentum.
Taken together, the data paints a clear picture: K-pop is no longer competing at the fringes of the Grammys. It is now statistically dominant in at least one major category and strongly competitive in several others.
“K-pop’s footprint on the 2026 Grammys is undeniable,” says Silvana Vladimirova, data analyst at PlayerTime, in a statement. “Artists are translating fan energy into real Grammy momentum. ROSÉ & Bruno Mars’ APT. and HUNTR/X’s Golden are both showing strong odds across multiple categories, and even emerging acts like KATSEYE are making waves.”
ROSÉ (with Bruno Mars) – ‘APT.’
Record of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
HUNTR/X (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – ‘Golden’
Song of the Year
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Song Written for Visual Media
KATSEYE
Best New Artist
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Gabriela)
