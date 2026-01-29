GOLD/FOREX
Blackpink's Rose addresses disbanding rumours and future: 'If one of us feels this isn't right...'

Singer says the group will always respect any member who wants to step back

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of BLACKPINK perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.
AFP-EMMA MCINTYRE
AFP-EMMA MCINTYRE

Dubai: BLACKPINK fans have been wondering about the group's future for a long time. After the group wrapped their reunion tour on January 26, speculation about their future reached fever pitch.

Now Rosé is setting the record straight. Sort of.

The pact

During a January 28 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 28-year-old addressed rising tensions in the BLINK fandom. Her answer was very diplomatic, slightly reassuring, but not exactly comforting.

"If one of us feels like at that time it's not the right thing, then we're all in, we would all understand," Rosé explained. "Like any relationship, if one person is not ready for something, then it should just be respected."

She said that if even one member wants out, they all respect that decision. No pressure, no forcing anyone to stay.

Group dynamic

BLACKPINK's small four-member lineup means everyone has equal say. No one gets outvoted or ignored.

"We would not be able to neglect anyone's decision at any time in their life," Rosé said. "And we trust that every decision made is the right decision for each person."

She emphasised they're more aware now about protecting themselves as musicians. After renewing their contract in 2023, the members negotiated with clearer boundaries and self-awareness.

What about the next album?

BLACKPINK's new EP "Deadline" drops February 27. But will they perform together after that?

Rosé's response was, "If one of us feels like it's not the right thing, then we're all in."

The singer implied that there might be a chance of the group not performing together after that but there is also a chance that they will keep going.

In defence of hiatuses

BLINKs worry that another indefinite hiatus is coming. But Rosé defended their previous three-year break as "such a healthy decision."

The group worked nonstop since debuting in 2016. They never had time to just be themselves.

"We are also growing up right now and we haven't had enough time to be ourselves or explore that ever. We weren't really allowed that," she explained. "So we allowed ourselves that one year and to see all the things that the members have accomplished, it's really fun to watch."

During the hiatus, all four members pursued solo projects. Rosé made history as the first Korean solo artist to win Song of the Year at the VMAs for "APT."

More than bandmates

Rosé also opened up about the group's unique bond. "We're best friends. We are sisters. We're like family. We're colleagues," she said, listing every possible relationship category.

"Over time, more layers have been added on to the type of relationship we have, but even more so, I think it feels more solid."

What is the verdict

So is BLACKPINK disbanding? The answer is: no one knows, possibly not even them.

They have an album coming next month. They just finished a successful reunion tour. But their future beyond that remains intentionally vague.

What's clear is that all four members respect each other enough to walk away if someone needs to. Whether that happens remains the question keeping BLINKs up at night.

For now, fans will just have to trust the process and enjoy Deadline when it drops.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.

