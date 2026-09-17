That early admiration didn't automatically translate into excitement when the live-action series was announced, though. If anything, being a lifelong fan made the idea feel riskier rather than exciting. "I didn't really want it to be live action," he admitted on stage. Once the role was actually his, the weight of it set in fast. "It was kind of scary. I didn't know how to bring Zoro to life at first. So there was a lot of pressure. But it felt like a dream come true."