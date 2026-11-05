Roman Reigns, WWE superstars' stance on travelling to Saudi Arabia revealed

The event was originally scheduled for Riyadh Season Stadium but has been moved to The Venue, also known as ANB Arena, in the Saudi capital. The change comes as the kingdom deals with the impact of regional conflict on its events calendar.

World Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns is among the biggest names on the card and will face Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn in a champion-versus-champion contest. Cody Rhodes is also set to take on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

In his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that there were no indications of WWE talent pulling out of the November 7 event. He also noted that the option to refuse travel had not been encouraged by the company. The report comes amid speculation about whether the security situation could affect the show.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.