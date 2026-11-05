Roman Reigns, WWE superstars' stance on travelling to Saudi Arabia revealed

WWE stars set for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia despite regional tensions
Dubai: WWE is preparing for Crown Jewel 2026 in Riyadh amid concerns over regional tensions and travel disruption, but no superstar which also includes Roman Reigns have declined to make the trip, according to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.
In his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that there were no indications of WWE talent pulling out of the November 7 event. He also noted that the option to refuse travel had not been encouraged by the company. The report comes amid speculation about whether the security situation could affect the show.
World Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns is among the biggest names on the card and will face Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn in a champion-versus-champion contest. Cody Rhodes is also set to take on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.
The event was originally scheduled for Riyadh Season Stadium but has been moved to The Venue, also known as ANB Arena, in the Saudi capital. The change comes as the kingdom deals with the impact of regional conflict on its events calendar.
Three major sporting events have been postponed: the FIFAe Finals 2026, the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which has been pushed back to December 2027.
Travel disruption has also been significant. Despite the uncertainty, WWE has maintained its plans for Crown Jewel, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.