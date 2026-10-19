Joyalukkas unveils Jewel of Joy, largest jewellery showroom in the Middle East at Dubai Gold District

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, said: “Jewel of Joy is more than a showroom. It is our tribute to a city that has given us so much, and our promise to customers that we will always strive to give them more. For nearly 40 years, we have grown alongside the UAE, and this destination reflects the scale, craftsmanship and warmth that define both Joyalukkas and Dubai. From The Royal Bangle Walk to our most extensive collection to date, every detail has been designed to make our customers feel truly special. This is our way of saying that the best is yet to come.”