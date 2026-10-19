Joyalukkas unveils Jewel of Joy, largest jewellery showroom in the Middle East at Dubai Gold District

Jewel of Joy spans 25,000 sq ft, conceived as a complete jewellery experience centre
Dubai: Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, officially opened Jewel of Joy, the biggest jewellery showroom in the Middle East, at Dubai Gold District. The launch is a landmark milestone in the Group’s journey of nearly four decades in the UAE and a tribute to Dubai’s enduring stature as the City of Gold.
The showroom was inaugurated by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates, alongside Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai; Issam Galadhari, CEO of Ithra Dubai; Rashid Alharmoodi, Senior Director– Commercial, Dubai Gold District; Tawhid Abdullah ,Chairman of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group: Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group; John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery & family members and other distinguished dignitaries.
Spanning 25,000 square feet, Jewel of Joy has been conceived as a complete jewellery experience centre rather than a conventional showroom, ranging from timeless gold and elaborate bridal collections to responsibly sourced diamonds and rare precious gemstones. Located in the heart of Dubai Gold District, Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas is the brand’s one and only showroom of its kind, offering an exclusive jewellery experience unlike any of its 200+ showrooms worldwide. The name “Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas” was unveiled by Issam Galadhari, CEO of Ithra Dubai.
At the heart of the showroom is The Royal Bangle Walk, a monumental bangle through which visitors can walk. The signature installation will be unveiled by Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai during the inauguration.
Every element of Jewel of Joy has been designed to deliver a personalised and memorable visit:
Exclusive Designer Studio
Premium VIP Lounge
Kids’ Engagement Zone
Dedicated Maintenance Services
Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, said: “Jewel of Joy is more than a showroom. It is our tribute to a city that has given us so much, and our promise to customers that we will always strive to give them more. For nearly 40 years, we have grown alongside the UAE, and this destination reflects the scale, craftsmanship and warmth that define both Joyalukkas and Dubai. From The Royal Bangle Walk to our most extensive collection to date, every detail has been designed to make our customers feel truly special. This is our way of saying that the best is yet to come.”
John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery said, “Our mission is to constantly meet their expectations and enhance their jewellery shopping experience. This showroom will be an experience like never before. Its has everything a jewellery lover would like to experience and more. I invite all UAE residents and tourists to visit and experience the magnificent destination we have created for them.”
With a legacy of over 70 years, 200+ showrooms across 13 countries and the trust of over 10 million customers, Joyalukkas continues to set benchmarks in jewellery retail. Jewel of Joy brings this legacy of trust, craftsmanship and excellence to Dubai Gold District.