Bronson Reed passes away at 38, weeks after injuries at Crown Jewel event
Dubai: WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has died at the age of 38, the wrestling promotion announced, with the Australian wrestler passing away after medical complications.
Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, died on Friday, November 27. WWE confirmed the news in a statement but did not reveal the specific medical complications that led to his death.
“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications,” the company said.
The announcement comes weeks after Reed suffered serious injuries at Crown Jewel in Riyadh on November 7. Although he was not scheduled to compete at the event, he intervened during a World Tag Team Championship match involving his stablemates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.
Reed was subsequently involved in a confrontation with Oba Femi, who threw him off the stage through tables. Reports said the Australian suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, while other reports also cited a kidney injury.
He remained in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment before returning home on November 18. WWE has not confirmed whether the injuries sustained at Crown Jewel were connected to his death.
Reed was part of The Vision, a faction that included Breakker, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. He also shared a memorable rivalry with Roman Reigns, whom he defeated in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel in Perth in October 2025.
The victory was among the biggest of Reed’s WWE career and helped establish him as a major threat within the company.
Reed was expected to be part of WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames build-up, but his recent injuries had kept him away from action. The company had not announced his return to the ring before his death.
He began his wrestling career in Australia in 2007 before competing internationally under the name Jonah Rock. Reed joined WWE in 2019, won the NXT North American Championship and was released in 2021. He later wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2022.
WWE expressed its condolences to Reed’s family, including his pregnant wife Paige, their daughter, friends, colleagues and fans.
The company described him as a larger-than-life performer, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague.