He began his wrestling career in Australia in 2007 before competing internationally under the name Jonah Rock. Reed joined WWE in 2019, won the NXT North American Championship and was released in 2021. He later wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2022.

Reed was expected to be part of WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames build-up, but his recent injuries had kept him away from action. The company had not announced his return to the ring before his death.

Reed was part of The Vision, a faction that included Breakker, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. He also shared a memorable rivalry with Roman Reigns, whom he defeated in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel in Perth in October 2025.

The announcement comes weeks after Reed suffered serious injuries at Crown Jewel in Riyadh on November 7. Although he was not scheduled to compete at the event, he intervened during a World Tag Team Championship match involving his stablemates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

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