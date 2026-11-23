Each department serves a unique purpose while supporting the same mission. AIA Beauty Polyclinic provides aesthetic services designed around individual needs while AIA Beauty Concierge brings beauty and wellness experiences to clients in the comfort of their homes. AIA Beauty Training Institute develops knowledge, practical skills, and professional opportunities for aspiring beauty specialists. L’amour Beauty Solutions connects professionals and businesses with non-invasive machines, products, and innovations that support their growth.

L’amour’s philosophy is simple: it doesn’t just create beauty; it builds confidence, develops talent, creates opportunities, and elevates the beauty industry. This philosophy guides how the group serves its clients, supports its students, and builds relationships with entrepreneurs. For L’amour Group, success is not measured only by business expansion, but also by the lives it touches and the opportunities it helps create.

The people behind L’amour want it to be known for age reversal, not only through technology and services but also through wellness and products that can help people of all ages be confident in themselves, feel young, energetic, and enjoy healthy living. Their approach recognises that looking good and feeling good belong together. Beauty is not limited to appearance; it is also about self-care, vitality, confidence, and maintaining a positive outlook through different stages of life.

An ambitious vision

For the future, L’amour Group has an ambitious vision: to have a whole building dedicated to its four departments, bringing their services, education, products, and innovations together in one destination. This would allow clients, students, professionals, and business partners to experience the group’s offerings in a more connected and convenient environment. It would also create room for collaboration, professional development, and new opportunities within the organisation.

The planned expansion would introduce additional divisions, including a dental clinic, wellness and spa, paediatrics, home care, and a café. The dental clinic would complement the group’s beauty and aesthetic services. The wellness and spa division would offer space for relaxation and personal care. Paediatrics and home care would extend the vision towards families and individuals needing convenient care. The café would create a welcoming place for visitors, clients, students, and professionals to gather and connect.

A complete destination for beauty

This 2027 vision is more than a plan for a larger facility. It represents a commitment to building a complete destination where beauty, wellness, healthcare, learning, and business development can grow together. It also reflects the group’s desire to create employment, support professionals from different fields, and offer services that respond to the changing needs of the community. Every new division would carry the same values of care, quality, innovation, and empowerment.

As the organisation grows, its commitment remains centred on people. Every treatment, training programme, product, and service is intended to contribute to a wider experience of care and possibility. The group also hopes to encourage collaboration among specialists and entrepreneurs, helping ideas become practical opportunities. Through thoughtful expansion and continued learning, L’amour Group seeks to build a welcoming environment where clients feel valued and professionals feel inspired to achieve more.

Most of all, through their dedication and advocacy, they look forward to seeing the UAE become a new business hub for the beauty industry by at least 2030, through innovative technology, education, products, and invasive and non-invasive services. L’amour Group hopes to contribute to this vision by encouraging partnerships, sharing professional knowledge, supporting entrepreneurship, and helping introduce new possibilities for the beauty sector.

The group sees the UAE as a place where beauty professionals, educators, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs can connect and build opportunities together. By combining education with technology, services with wellness, and products with business solutions, L’amour Group aims to contribute to an industry that continues to develop, inspire, and welcome talent from different backgrounds.

Under the leadership of Manlicmot, L’amour Group continues to move forward with a clear purpose: to empower women, strengthen confidence, develop talent, and create a legacy that extends beyond any single business. Its 2027 expansion and 2030 aspirations reflect a future built on dedication, opportunity, and love.

With four departments and one vision, L’amour Group offers a lasting commitment to beauty, confidence, wellness, and success.

To learn more, visit Lamourgroup.net