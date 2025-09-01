Dubai: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has kicked off his Hollywood debut with the upcoming film Street Fighter, and his first look from Sydney, Australia, is already creating buzz online.

The actor took to Instagram to share a series of photos that instantly went viral. In the pictures, Jammwal is seen posing alongside global icons — rapper 50 Cent and WWE superstar Cody Rhodes — on what appears to be a yacht in Sydney. The images reflect a celebratory atmosphere, with the Bollywood star beaming as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.

Jammwal, known for his action-packed performances in films like Commando and Khuda Haafiz, is often hailed as one of India’s most dynamic martial arts actors. His leap into Hollywood with a franchise as iconic as Street Fighter has excited fans both in India and abroad.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions, with many fans expressing pride at seeing the actor share the frame with international stars. “From Bollywood to Hollywood — this is huge!” one fan wrote.

With shooting underway in Sydney, Jammwal’s Hollywood journey promises to add a new dimension to his career, while also putting Indian action talent on the global map.