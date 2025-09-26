MiG-21 retires from Indian Air Force after six decades of service

"We passed on our learnings to our juniors. Amid all the lessons and training, my flying hours kept increasing. I had never thought I had to reach this milestone... We didnt have many aircraft in 1965... MiG-21 actually participated in a war in 1971, where it did rocketry, gunnery, dropped bombs, and achieved various targets in Dhaka... I would give 80% of the credit to MIG-21 for our victory in 1971...," Squadron leader SS Tyagi, known for the highest flying hours onboard the plane, said.