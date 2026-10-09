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Nana Patekar funeral: Veteran actor cremated with full state honours in Pune as over 1,000 gather

State leaders and film fraternity unite to honor Nana Patekar

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Nana Patekar died at 75 in Goa.
Nana Patekar died at 75 in Goa.
(Photo: X@Mohanlal)

The mortal remains of veteran actor Nana Patekar arrived at his farmhouse in Donje village late on Thursday night, where more than 1,000 people had gathered to pay their respects. Many had waited for hours in the heat to bid farewell to the actor, whom they affectionately called “Nana” or “Nanaji”.

Patekar, who died in Goa in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 75, was cremated with full state honours on the outskirts of Pune. Police personnel accorded him a 21-gun salute, and his son, Malhar Patekar, performed the last rites.

Preparations for the funeral

Patekar’s body was flown to Pune airport, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects, before being taken by road to Donje. Several businesses in and around Khadakwasla closed for the day to facilitate the procession.

Preparations had been underway at the farmhouse to accommodate the large gathering. Workers constructed a raised platform for the pyre, erected a tent for dignitaries, installed barricades and set up a large screen so members of the public could follow the ceremony.

The final farewell

The procession reached the farmhouse shortly after 10.30pm, accompanied by a marching band. As the funeral ceremony began, mourners gathered to pay their final respects, with chants of “Nana Patekar amar rahe!” heard among the crowd.

The funeral was attended by political leaders, members of the public and people from the film industry. Those present included Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Murlidhar Mohol and Ramdas Athawale, state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Uday Samant and Madhuri Misal, and NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare. Actors Pravin Tarde and Kiran Yadnyopavit also attended.

His work beyond cinema

For many mourners, Patekar’s legacy extended beyond his acting career. He was known for his work with farmers and rural communities in Maharashtra.

In 2015, amid a severe drought that affected farming communities across the state, Patekar and fellow actor Makarand Anaspure co-founded the Naam Foundation. The organisation went on to support farmers affected by drought across Maharashtra.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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