Nana Patekar and when I met him in Dubai: Bollywood enigma who defied stardom's glamour for simplicity

The actors had to look suitably defeated as Naseeruddin Shah's villain and his armed henchmen closed in on them. Their biggest challenge, however, seemed to be keeping their eyes open as the desert sand whipped around them.

Three helicopters were ready to take off, but the pilots were waiting for the door to be shut. The actors, including John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Nana Patekar, were caught in the middle of an elaborate action sequence for Welcome Back, the comedy being filmed across the UAE back in mid-2000.

Dubai: There was sand flying everywhere. Open your mouth and you risked tasting it in all its glorious grittiness. Helicopters were hovering, Hummers and Land Cruisers were lined up in the desert, and Bollywood director Anees Bazmee was losing his patience over an open vehicle door.

Anil Kapoor was equally affable. Between takes, he was answering work emails and talking about the importance of patience on a film set. He had a yoga trainer accompanying him, but even the trainer had apparently had enough of the physically demanding shoot.

The man who could seem supremely self-assured, even combative, had also experienced financial hardship and the humiliation that can accompany a lack of privilege. His beginnings were hardly glamorous. Before becoming a successful actor, he worked painting film posters for a modest wage.

In other published interviews, Patekar has spoken about his discomfort with English and the insecurities he experienced during his younger years. It was an intriguing admission from an actor whose screen presence could be so intimidating.

I remember him talking about how he hadn't come from a film family. He didn't have influential godfathers opening doors for him, nor did he possess the polished English or fancy accent that some people associate with sophistication. He had made his way in an industry where connections and surnames can be formidable currency.

He was mercurial and not particularly interested in making my job easier. There was no charm offensive, no carefully rehearsed attempt to appear relatable and certainly no sense that he needed the approval of the journalist sitting opposite him.

I've interviewed enough Bollywood stars to know that not everyone is going to be charming. Some are guarded, some are distracted, and others are so relentlessly media-trained that they could deliver the same answer in their sleep.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.