In a video tribute, Basit described Nana as a dear friend and brother
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has paid an emotional tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, recalling a friendship that began in 1994 and the kindness the actor showed him and his family over the years.
Nana Patekar died aged 75 on October 8, leaving fans and colleagues mourning an actor whose career spanned nearly five decades.
In a video tribute, Basit described Nana as a dear friend and brother, saying the actor was just as genuine in real life as the characters he portrayed on screen.
“Early in the morning I heard sad news. Our very dear brother, friend, and living legend is no longer in this world — Nana Patekar Sahab has passed away,” Basit said.
Basit recalled how Nana stayed in touch with him and showed concern for his family, particularly when his mother was in hospital.
The actor would call regularly, offer prayers and spend time talking with Basit’s mother, listening to her stories. After her death, Nana continued to check on the former cricketer.
“When my mother passed away, he told me, ‘Hey Basit, take care of yourself now’,” Basit recalled.
He also spoke about Nana’s concern when he himself experienced heart problems. After Basit returned home following treatment that included a stent procedure, the actor sent him a message asking about his health and encouraged him to call when he felt better.
Basit said the friendship went beyond occasional exchanges, with the two typically speaking once or twice a month.
“He was such a wonderful human being. For people who only knew him through movies, he was the same person in real life as well,” he said.
Basit also remembered their light-hearted conversations about Nana’s films, recalling how the actor would sometimes playfully tell him to stop asking questions about particular scenes.
The former cricketer said he found it difficult to accept the actor’s death, adding that he often called Nana a “young man” because he did not appear to be his age.
“I still can’t believe this news,” Basit said, describing the loss as deeply painful.
He also noted that Nana enjoyed a strong following in Pakistan, with admirers appreciating his work across Indian cinema.
Nana was known for acclaimed performances in films including Krantiveer, Parinda and Ab Tak Chhappan. He won three National Film Awards and received the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.
For Basit, however, the memories went beyond the screen — they were of a friend whose care and affection remained evident through some of life’s most difficult moments.
Umar Akmal also shared a photograph of Nana on social media, along with a short message expressing his grief over the reported loss. “His work is done but his impact will echo through the generations. Sir you will be missed,” he wrote, adding crying and broken-heart emojis.
Patekar, who died in Goa in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 75, was cremated with full state honours on the outskirts of Pune. Police personnel accorded him a 21-gun salute, and his son, Malhar Patekar, performed the last rites.