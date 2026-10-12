Tributes to Nana Patekar spark scrutiny over past sexual harassment allegations: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada reacts

Public tributes questioned amid harassment claims against late actor
The death of veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has reportedly reignited discussion around sexual harassment allegations made against him during his lifetime, with singers Chinmayi Sripaada and Sona Mohapatra questioning whether public tributes should overlook past controversies.
Patekar, who reportedly died of a heart attack in Goa on October 8 at the age of 75, has been remembered by colleagues and admirers for his contributions to Indian cinema. However, the tributes have also prompted renewed discussion about allegations that surfaced during India's MeToo movement.
The latest exchange began after Mohapatra shared a social media account attributed to a person identifying themselves as a former assistant director, who claimed to have witnessed inappropriate conduct involving Patekar while working on two films.
The individual alleged that certain incidents occurred under the guise of filming scenes, making it difficult for those present to raise objections at the time.
The person further claimed to have subsequently spoken to a representative of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) about what they said they had witnessed.
These claims have not been independently verified, and the account does not establish that the alleged incidents occurred. The individual also indicated that the allegations were unrelated to the film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss.
Sharing the account on X, Mohapatra questioned the level of scrutiny directed at women who speak publicly about alleged sexual misconduct.
"An AD describes witnessing alleged sexual misconduct on set. Yet the chorus continues: 'How can you believe one woman?' How many witnesses will satisfy you? 10? 100? Talent isn't innocence. Charity isn't character. Death isn't sainthood," she wrote.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada subsequently reposted Mohapatra's comments and criticised those offering unqualified praise for Patekar.
In her post, Chinmayi alleged that the conduct attributed to the actor was not an isolated incident. Her statement reflected her personal position on the controversy and should not be interpreted as an independently established finding.
The discussion has also brought renewed attention to actress Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Patekar, which became a prominent part of India's MeToo movement in 2018.
Dutta had accused the actor of sexually harassing her during the filming of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Patekar denied the allegations.
A police complaint was registered following the accusations, but the investigation was closed in 2019 after police reported insufficient evidence to proceed.
Following news of Patekar's death, Dutta attracted criticism over comments she made about the actor, including her use of the expression "evil dead". Mohapatra subsequently defended Dutta's right to speak about her experiences.
The renewed discussion highlights the continuing debate over how allegations of misconduct should be addressed when prominent public figures are being remembered after their deaths.