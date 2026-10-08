Nana Patekar's final public appearance: 'I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow'

Only four days earlier, Patekar had spoken at the launch of Samraat Club International, a new theatre club at Dona Paula in Goa. He returned there to the stage that first formed him. He said, "I congratulate every one on this very first institution of innovation and theater. There is such an illustrious team: Vijaya Veda, Dr Laagu, Tendulkar, Sulbha Deshpande, Arvind, Vrundavan Dandawatre. They are all one voice. I remember when I did Tendulkar’s first play; the writer, director, all of them together were such a brilliant group. Their plays would go on for weeks at an institute. I appreciate that they bring all artists in the city together; this institute will only flourish this way. In theatre and cinema, anything new gets appreciated, so always seek newer ideas. Your values won’t change you, in fact, others will inculcate them."