PM Narendra Modi mourns Nana Patekar, recalls his 'intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence'

Born Vishwanath Patekar, he made his debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected actors of his generation, known for films such as Parinda, which won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, Prahaar, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Rajneeti and Welcome. In Marathi cinema, he was celebrated for Natsamrat and Ole Aale.