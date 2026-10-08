PM Narendra Modi mourns Nana Patekar, recalls his 'intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence'

He also said that his death leaves a 'great void'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the nation in mourning veteran actor Nana Patekar, hailing him as a performer of rare intensity and individuality whose characters "will be remembered for generations," and whose outspokenness set him apart as much as his craft.
Patekar, 75, died earlier in the day at his residence in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest.
'His passing leaves a deep void'
In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote that few actors had possessed "the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had."
"He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations," Modi wrote.
The Prime Minister also singled out a quality that defined Patekar's public life well beyond cinema: his candour. "He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in," he wrote.
Calling Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema "immense," Modi said his death "leaves a deep void," and extended his condolences to the actor's family, friends and "countless admirers."
'Life unfolding on screen'
The Prime Minister's message came amid a steady stream of tributes from across the film industry and beyond.
Jr NTR described Patekar as "one of Indian cinema's finest actors," writing that there was "an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed." "His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen," he added.
Actor-filmmaker Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, who said he shared both a working and personal relationship with Patekar, called the news "shocking" and "heartbreaking." He remembered the actor as someone who "went far beyond the commercial garb of films," describing him as "a philosopher, philanthropist and friend."
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, kept his tribute to a single word: "Nana..."
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage, with Gadkari highlighting Patekar's water conservation work in rural Maharashtra through the Naam Foundation. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan and Ram Gopal Varma were among the film personalities who shared emotional messages.
A career spanning five decades
Born Vishwanath Patekar, he made his debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected actors of his generation, known for films such as Parinda, which won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, Prahaar, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Rajneeti and Welcome. In Marathi cinema, he was celebrated for Natsamrat and Ole Aale.
He was last seen in Suresh Triveni's Subedaar, alongside Anil Kapoor.