Political rivals share a laugh during Bengaluru Metro ride
Prime Minister Narendra Modi found himself playing the role of a fellow commuter's benefactor when Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar jokingly asked him to buy his Metro ticket during a ride in Bengaluru.
Shivakumar revealed the amusing exchange while speaking to reporters on Saturday, recalling how he told Modi he did not have money with him during their journey on the newly inaugurated Pink Line.
"I did not have money with me, so I told him, 'You buy my ticket'. He swiped his card for me as well," Shivakumar said, describing the light-hearted moment.
The unexpected story has drawn attention online, offering a glimpse of the lighter side of an encounter between two leaders from rival political parties.
The interaction took place on Friday, November 13, when Modi inaugurated the elevated section of Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line and travelled on the new corridor with Shivakumar, Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.
The Prime Minister and Shivakumar were seen interacting during the journey, with photographs and videos from the ride attracting attention.
Shivakumar later described his relationship with Modi as one based on mutual respect, saying political differences should not stand in the way of development.
"We all have to work together in the interest of the nation. Politics should be restricted to fighting elections," he said, emphasising the need for cooperation between the Centre and state governments.
The Congress leader also said he maintained cordial relationships with leaders across political parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Metro journey came amid disagreements between the Karnataka government and the Centre over funding arrangements for Bengaluru's expanding Metro network.
But for social media users, Shivakumar's simple request and Modi's response provided the most entertaining takeaway from the journey.
A routine Metro ride turned into an amusing political anecdote, proving that even leaders travelling at the highest levels can occasionally find themselves in need of someone else's ticket.