GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Pune Metro Line-3 today

Pune Metro Line-3 promises seamless travel and reduced traffic congestion

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Pune Metro Line-3 today
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Pune Metro Line-3 today

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-awaited Pune Metro Line-3 (Maan-Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar) via videoconferencing on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Sunetra Ajit Pawar will grace the occasion as chief guests.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 am at the Badminton Hall, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi. Passenger services on the new line will officially begin at 6:00 am on November 4, 2026.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner, Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, earlier told reporters that Pune Metro Line-3 is a 23.203-km fully elevated metro corridor, popularly known as ‘Puneri Metro’ and the ‘Pink Line’.

Originating at Maan, the route passes through Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi to connect with Shivajinagar, a major administrative and commercial hub of Pune.

The project's total estimated cost, including land acquisition and utility shifting, is Rs 8,313 crore.

It has been executed on a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under the Central Government’s 'National Metro Rail Policy, 2017'.

17 out of 23 stations to open from Nov. 3

Out of the total 23 stations on this line, 17 stations will be opened to passengers starting November 3.

Among these, seven stations will open with a single staircase operational.

To ensure seamless onward travel after exiting the metro, multi-modal integration is being implemented.

Priority has also been given to pedestrian and cyclist safety alongside road traffic.

For this purpose, dedicated cycle tracks, wide footpaths, pedestrian crossings, and foot overbridges are being constructed.

Traffic congest

This will significantly help reduce traffic congestion, particularly in the Hinjawadi area, said Dr Chaudhari.

Under this project, a total solar power generation capacity of 7.60 MW has been installed—6.10 MW at metro stations and 1.50 MW at the car depot. This green energy will fulfil nearly 30 per cent of the project's overall power requirements.

All trains on Pune Metro Line-3 will be operated by around 100 women train pilots. Furthermore, about 50 per cent of the total station staff, including station controllers, ticketing staff, and station attendants, will be women.

Chaudhari stated that this initiative underlines a strong commitment to women empowerment, gender equality, and increasing female participation in modern transport.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)

Modi approves Rs 364.41 billion budget for Khelo India

2m read
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding reception invitation features intricate powder-blue and ivory detailing, with an ornate keepsake box and vintage-inspired stationery.

Anirudh-Kavya wedding: Inside their vintage invite

2m read
This handout photograph taken on March 28, 2026 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) riding an escalator after the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh state.

Noida airport in India now named after PM Narendra Modi

3m read
Nana Patekar: The veteran Indian actor died on October 8 at 75 following a reported cardiac arrest in Goa, dubbed as one of Hindi cinema's most gifted performers.

PM Narendra Modi mourns Nana Patekar

2m read