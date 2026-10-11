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Modi opens Rs49 billion Chennai Metro stretch

PM and CM Vijay take inaugural ride as major road, rail and port projects are launched

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay travel in a metro during the inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Phase-2, in Chennai on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay travel in a metro during the inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Phase-2, in Chennai on Sunday.
ANI

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a new stretch of Chennai Metro’s Phase II network, built at a reported cost of Rs 49 billion, marking a major expansion of public transport infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

Modi and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay flagged off the first train on the Poonamallee-Vadapalani corridor at Porur Bypass Road Metro station before taking an inaugural ride to Poonamallee and back.

The Prime Minister purchased his ticket using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) before boarding the train. During the journey, he interacted with students and workers, while officials briefed him on the new Metro system.

The first phase of services will cover 11 stations, according to IANS.

The inauguration was part of Modi’s visit to Chennai, his first since the Vijay government assumed office in Tamil Nadu.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran and other leaders were among those who welcomed him at the airport.

Roads and railways

Modi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for national highway projects worth approximately Rs 37 billion.

These included the 36km, four-lane Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744 and the 30km Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A, aimed at improving connectivity and easing congestion.

He also laid the foundation stone for the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass on NH-83.

Railway projects worth more than Rs 7.5 billion included the Karaikal-Peralam railway line, three rail flyovers near Coimbatore and five redeveloped Amrit Bharat stations.

Ports and energy

At Chennai Port, Modi inaugurated four projects, including a storage yard, export-import warehouses, an upgraded cruise terminal and a Seafarers Club.

He also launched development projects at VO Chidambaranar Port and Kamarajar Port to expand cargo-handling capacity and improve logistics.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a Rs 16.2 billion lubricating oil base stocks project at Chennai Petroleum Corporation’s Manali refinery.

Brain research initiative

At IIT Madras, Modi dedicated the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre to the nation and launched a scientific mission to map more than 100 human brains in three dimensions at cellular resolution.

He also released C-STROKE, a detailed atlas of a stroke-affected human brain designed to support research into new treatments.

Modi’s programme also included the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

-- WIth ANI inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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