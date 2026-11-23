CTI says Modi’s gold appeal helped traders avoid potential losses of ₹6.5m per kg.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his appeal to Indians to avoid unnecessary gold purchases helped curb demand and save buyers money, as prices of the precious metal declined.
Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation in Lucknow on Saturday, Modi recalled urging citizens in May to avoid buying gold for a year unless necessary. He said people had followed his advice and later told him they had saved money.
His remarks came a day after the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote to him, thanking him for the appeal. The trade body said the advice helped jewellers, traders and investors avoid potential losses as gold prices fell.
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Modi compared the public response to his appeal with the way Indians had followed former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s call to skip one meal during a food shortage in 1965.
“An ordinary person like me said it, and people bought less gold, and gold prices fell. Today, people are telling me, ‘Modi ji, you spoke, we listened to your advice, and our money was saved’,” he said.
In May, the prime minister had urged citizens to avoid unnecessary gold purchases for one year, citing pressure on India's foreign exchange reserves amid rising crude oil prices linked to the conflict in West Asia.
He reiterated the appeal in September.
In a letter dated November 22, CTI thanked Modi for urging people to limit gold purchases, saying the advice helped protect traders and investors from potential losses.
According to the trade body:
Gold prices fell from around ₹19 million per kg when Modi made the appeal to about ₹12.5 million per kg on November 22.
The difference amounts to a decline of ₹6.5 million per kg, based on CTI's figures.
Jewellers holding several months of inventory could have faced substantial losses had they bought gold at the earlier prices.
Small traders dealing in gold online and offline, along with investors, benefited from avoiding purchases at higher prices.
“Your advice helped protect the savings of lakhs of families. On behalf of CTI and the entire trading community, we thank you from the heart,” the chamber said.
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal and other office-bearers signed the letter. The trade body also said the decline in prices had brought relief to families buying jewellery during the wedding season.
Gold prices in Delhi have declined in recent months.
May 9: 24-carat gold was priced at ₹15,250 per gram.
November 21: The price stood at ₹12,523 per gram.
Difference: A fall of ₹2,727 per gram, according to Goodreturns.
Government data also showed that India's official gold imports fell by nearly 40 per cent during April-October compared with the corresponding period last year.
The government had also raised the import duty on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent in May.
However, the decline in gold prices and imports cannot be attributed to Modi's appeal alone. Import duties, international gold prices and changes in consumer demand are also factors that can influence purchases.
The CTI letter triggered a political exchange, with the BJP demanding an apology from the Congress for its earlier criticism of Modi's appeal.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress had described the prime minister's call as a “death warrant” and accused it of creating panic among traders.
In a post on X, Bhandari said traders who followed Modi's advice had avoided potential losses as gold prices declined. He called on the Congress to apologise to the trading community.
The latest remarks have brought renewed attention to Modi’s May appeal, with CTI crediting it with helping protect traders from potential losses. However, the fall in gold prices reflects several factors, including changes in international rates, import duties and consumer demand.