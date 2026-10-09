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India’s Noida Airport to be renamed Narendra Modi International Airport

The decision follows a state Cabinet resolution honouring Modi’s 25 years in public life

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This handout photograph taken on March 28, 2026 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) riding an escalator after the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh state.
This handout photograph taken on March 28, 2026 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) riding an escalator after the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh state.
AFP--

India’s newest major airport, Noida International Airport at Jewar, will be named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday, following a state Cabinet resolution honouring Modi’s 25 years in public life.

During a meeting on Friday, the Cabinet approved a total of 39 proposals.

While announcing the decision after the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's 25-year tenure of public service as "pivotal to the development" of both the nation and the state.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said: "It is a moment of immense pride for the UP Cabinet as it is from the land of UP (Varanasi) that PM Modi was elected as MP."

He noted that the Prime Minister shares a deep, personal bond with UP, and under his leadership, the state is scaling new heights of development.

Leaders from alliance partners, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were present alongside the Chief Minister.

CM Adityanath added that the Prime Minister has made service, dedication, and nation-building his mission, and that India's global stature has strengthened under his leadership.

Linking the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to the end of a 500-year wait, the Chief Minister cited the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the repatriation and installation of the idol of Goddess Annapurna from abroad as significant examples of the Prime Minister's efforts.

He observed that while the state lacked basic infrastructure prior to 2017, connectivity has now improved significantly through projects such as expressways, highways, the Metro, and the Regional Rapid Transit System.

"The UP Cabinet is grateful to PM Modi for gifting Noida International Airport to the state, which is UP's biggest airport and is going to become the country's biggest aviation hub in the future," CM Adityanath said.

"Therefore, the Cabinet has passed the resolution to rename the airport as Narendra Modi International airport, Jewar, Noida," he added.

The development of Jewar Airport is expected to boost UP's air connectivity and economic activity. PM Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the airport in March this year.

Its initial annual passenger capacity is estimated at approximately 12 million. Upon the completion of all four phases, it is scheduled to rank among Asia's largest airports.

Highlighting industrial development in the state, CM Adityanath noted that projects such as the BrahMos missile manufacturing unit and the PM MITRA Textile Park in Lucknow will generate new opportunities for investment and employment.

"Uttar Pradesh is also strengthening its position as a logistics hub through improved road and air connectivity," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Energy and Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma announced that 1,725 ​​new electric buses would be deployed across 18 municipal corporation areas to enhance the urban transport system. Under the established procurement policy, 50 per cent of the buses will be purchased from the company quoting the lowest rate in the tender, while the remaining buses will be sourced from companies manufacturing buses within Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the UP CM highlighted schemes implemented for the poor, farmers, women, and marginalised sections of society. He stated that over 65 lakh houses have been provided under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', and free food grains are being distributed to 3.67 crore ration cardholders.

He asserted that the UP Cabinet reaffirms its commitment to work towards realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' 2027.

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