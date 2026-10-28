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PM Modi approves Rs 364.41 billion budget for Khelo India

India strengthens sports ecosystem ahead of major international events

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)

Dubai: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet have approved a revamped Khelo India Scheme and increased funding for national sports federations, with a combined outlay of ₹36,441 crore (Dh 14.07 billion) for 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Modi had previously highlighted the proposed funding boost, but the allocation received formal Cabinet approval on October 23, marking a major step in the government’s plans to strengthen India’s sporting infrastructure.

The approved outlay is nearly eight times higher than the previous Khelo India Scheme budget. The programme aims to build a pathway from grassroots talent identification to elite competition, with better coaching, modern facilities and scientific support for athletes.

“Our government is fully committed to promoting sports culture in the country,” Modi said in a post on X. He added that the expansion would give young athletes better training, modern facilities and more opportunities to develop their talent.

India finished fourth at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan with 85 medals which includes 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. The government continues to strengthen its sporting ecosystem ahead of major international events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Nevertheless, the revamped scheme introduces Khelo India Feeder Schools and Khelo India Utkrishta Vidyalayas to identify talent at an early age and integrate sports into mainstream education. It also expands the athlete development programme through a new Emerging Khelo India Athletes category.

Women’s sports, para sports and indigenous games are also included in the programme.

Alongside Khelo India, the enhanced Assistance to National Sports Federations scheme will fund training camps, international exposure, modern equipment, foreign experts and participation in overseas competitions.

The Cabinet also approved an expansion of the Fit India Movement to encourage physical activity and healthier lifestyles.

The government said the initiatives would support India’s long-term sporting ambitions, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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