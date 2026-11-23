India will now look to regroup ahead of the second and final Test in Christchurch, starting on Friday. With the series level at 0-0, the visitors will be keen to turn their batting dominance into a victory.

Ganguly’s reference to Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar highlighted the absence of a specialist spin option. Kuldeep was part of the wider squad but did not feature in the playing XI, while Manav was not selected for the Test series.

India needed eight wickets on the final day to complete a victory, but New Zealand’s batters frustrated the visitors. Devon Conway scored 65 before falling to Washington Sundar, while Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 and Phillips made 26 not out. The pair held on to ensure New Zealand finished at 239/5.

His comments came after India struggled to dismiss New Zealand on a largely unresponsive surface. The hosts had been bowled out for 368 in their first innings, giving India a 352-run lead after the visitors declared at 720/9.

“India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder ..BCCI where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar?” he wrote.

Despite India posting a mammoth total of 720/9 declared in their first innings, New Zealand held firm on the final day to finish at 239/5 in their second innings and secure a draw. Ganguly felt India’s bowling combination lacked a specialist spinner who could make the most of a pitch that became increasingly difficult for bowlers.

Dubai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has questioned the team management and the BCCI’s decision-making after India were held to a draw by New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Monday.

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