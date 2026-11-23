India's batting shines, but Ganguly highlights spin woes in Wellington draw
Dubai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has questioned the team management and the BCCI’s decision-making after India were held to a draw by New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Monday.
Despite India posting a mammoth total of 720/9 declared in their first innings, New Zealand held firm on the final day to finish at 239/5 in their second innings and secure a draw. Ganguly felt India’s bowling combination lacked a specialist spinner who could make the most of a pitch that became increasingly difficult for bowlers.
Taking to X, Ganguly praised India’s batting performances but stressed the importance of having a genuine spinner in the team, particularly in overseas conditions.
“India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder ..BCCI where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar?” he wrote.
His comments came after India struggled to dismiss New Zealand on a largely unresponsive surface. The hosts had been bowled out for 368 in their first innings, giving India a 352-run lead after the visitors declared at 720/9.
India’s batting effort was led by KL Rahul, who scored 136, and Rishabh Pant, who made 128. New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls had earlier struck an unbeaten 175, while Glenn Phillips contributed 118 to help the hosts recover from an early collapse.
India needed eight wickets on the final day to complete a victory, but New Zealand’s batters frustrated the visitors. Devon Conway scored 65 before falling to Washington Sundar, while Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 and Phillips made 26 not out. The pair held on to ensure New Zealand finished at 239/5.
Ganguly’s reference to Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar highlighted the absence of a specialist spin option. Kuldeep was part of the wider squad but did not feature in the playing XI, while Manav was not selected for the Test series.
The former BCCI president suggested Washington should be viewed primarily as an all-rounder, rather than the team’s main spin option.
India will now look to regroup ahead of the second and final Test in Christchurch, starting on Friday. With the series level at 0-0, the visitors will be keen to turn their batting dominance into a victory.