Quick look at current exchange rates - as of November 23 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: Weak Asian currencies tend to boost remittance value for UAE expats. The Indian rupee and Philippine peso, have however gained some strength in the past few sessions, while the Pakistani rupee has steadied around the Dh75 mark. All three currencies are still trading close to multi-year lows, so each dirham sent home could stretch further
In early Asia trade, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was flat at 103.80, retreating from its highest levels since April 2025.
The rupee opened Monday, November 23, slightly stronger against the dollar. As the technology rout deepens, investors increasingly expect steady foreign inflows into domestic equities, which has given some respite to the rupee. The fiat currency opened with a gain of 21 paise at 92.46 per dollar, compared with previous close of 92.67.
In the UAE, the Indian rupee held nearly steady at Rs25.18 stronger since its previous session. The UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar. At the latest rate, sending Rs 1,000 would cost about Dh39.71 before fees.
The Philippine peso (PHP) has also steadied against the dirham, currently trading at Dh17.32, weaker from its previous close. A surprise slowdown in the Philippine economy has triggered calls for the central bank to go easy on interest rate increases.
For now, current rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of 08:10 am on November 23
Indian rupee: 25.18, stronger from yesterday's levels.
Pakistani rupee: 75.6, weaker from yesterday's levels.
Philippine peso: 17.32, weaker from yesterday's levels.