Authorities expect the twin projects to ease road congestion and contribute to lower vehicular emissions by encouraging greater use of public transport. The systems are positioned as part of India’s broader push toward faster, cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.

With these additions, the corridor becomes fully functional. Designed for speeds of up to 180 kmph, Namo Bharat trains are built to deliver rapid intercity connectivity, reducing the Delhi–Meerut journey to under an hour.

With a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph, the Meerut Metro is set to become the fastest metro system in the country. Authorities said the network will significantly improve urban mobility while integrating seamlessly with the regional rapid rail system.

