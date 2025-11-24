Mumbai to go ‘traffic-free’ in three years as MMRDA plans 70-km tunnels

Fadnavis said nearly 60% of Mumbai’s traffic load currently depends on the Western Express Highway (WEH), making parallel corridors essential. The government is now constructing new road links that will allow speeds of up to 80 kmph, compared to the current 20–15 kmph average during peak hours.

The CM also highlighted new infrastructure integrating suburban Mumbai with the coastal road and Atal Setu, including a bridge from Worli to Sewri and an extended corridor connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and further to the airport.

Fadnavis reiterated that Mumbai’s rise as a global economic hub depends on its ability to move people and goods efficiently. The combined initiatives—underground tunnels, parallel highways, coastal road integration and airport-linked corridors—form the backbone of the government’s sweeping mobility vision for the next decade.

