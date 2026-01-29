India's Economic Surge: A global game changer in manufacturing and technology

At this juncture, the world’s economic architecture is being reshaped by a confluence of forces — technological disruption, demographic shifts, and geopolitical disruptions. Within this context, India’s growth trajectory, underpinned by profound domestic reforms and an outward-looking orientation, offers a stabilising influence. Its interactions with global partners are rooted not only in trade and investment but also in shared aspirations for sustainable prosperity. As India continues to forge deeper connections with global markets and institutions, its influence will be measured not merely in statistics, but in the enduring partnerships it cultivates and the confidence it inspires.