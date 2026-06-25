Vijay boarded a newly launched bus and travelled through the city alongside passengers
Dubai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday flagged off 300 new government buses, procured at an estimated cost of Rs127.21 crore, in a major boost to the state's public transport network.
The new fleet comprises 164 diesel buses and 136 eco-friendly, low-emission CNG buses that comply with BS-VI emission norms, according to ANI.
After inaugurating the buses, Vijay boarded one of the newly launched vehicles and travelled with passengers through the city. During the journey, he interacted with commuters, sought feedback on the quality of public transport services and listened to their suggestions for further improvements.
Passengers welcomed the gesture and were delighted to share their experiences directly with the Chief Minister.
The newly introduced fleet includes both city and mofussil services. The buses were immediately deployed from major transit hubs, including the Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminals, to improve connectivity and reduce waiting times for commuters.
Officials said the addition of the new buses would strengthen urban and suburban transport links, ensure smoother operations, and provide a safer, more comfortable travel experience for passengers.
According to an official release, Tamil Nadu's public transport network operates through 26 regions and 317 depots, with a fleet of around 21,527 buses serving approximately 2.05 crore passengers every day.
Nearly 64 per cent of these commuters, including women, students and persons with disabilities, benefit from free travel concessions.
Videos and images of Vijay's bus ride quickly gained traction on social media. Internet users praised the Chief Minister for interacting with the driver and conductor, purchasing a ticket, and capturing moments from the journey on his phone.
With inputs from Agencies