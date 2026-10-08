Nana Patekar dies at 75: India mourns the ‘sky of acting’ as tributes pour in

For many of those who worked alongside him, the loss was deeply personal. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, writing in Marathi on X, said the news had left him numb and speechless. "Nana is gone… You were the sky of acting," he wrote, recalling the hero, the chilling villain and the mischievous humour behind the serious face that Patekar brought to the screen. Deshmukh, who shared the screen with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, said his one lasting regret was never working with him in a Marathi film. "Truly, today marks the end of an era."