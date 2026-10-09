Police will examine the post-mortem report from Goa Medical College and record statements
Dubai: Goa Police have registered an unnatural death case following the death of veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and will record statements from his family members as part of the investigation.
The case was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), with Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Naik leading the investigation.
According to reports, Patekar was taken from his residence in Dona Paula to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police will examine the post-mortem report from Goa Medical College and record statements from family members and other relevant people to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
The registration of an unnatural death case is a procedural step and does not, by itself, indicate that foul play is suspected. Police may close the case if the investigation confirms that the death was due to natural causes. Further action could follow if evidence of suspicious circumstances emerges.
Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital told the media that medical staff had tried to revive the actor, but he had been brought to the hospital dead.
The doctor also said that, to his knowledge, Patekar had a heart condition and was taking medication.
According to the report, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence early on Thursday. Doctors reportedly attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes before declaring him dead at 5.20 am.
A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday morning, after which his body was handed over to his family for the last rites.
Patekar, whose birth name was Vishwanath Patekar, was born on January 1, 1951, into a Marathi family. He was known for his acclaimed performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. From the menacing gangster Anna in Parinda to the fiery Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer, the fearless encounter specialist in Ab Tak Chhappan and the larger-than-life Uday Shetty in Welcome, Patekar repeatedly showed why he was regarded as an actor unlike any other.
His performances were often defined by a raw intensity, distinctive dialogue delivery and an ability to give even morally complex characters a human dimension. His work also earned him three National Film Awards — for Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi.
With inputs from ANI