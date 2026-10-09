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Nana Patekar’s death: Goa Police register case, to record family statements

Police will examine the post-mortem report from Goa Medical College and record statements

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar plays the traditional shamel during a cultural event in Panaji, Goa, on October 4, 2026, four days before his death at 75.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar plays the traditional shamel during a cultural event in Panaji, Goa, on October 4, 2026, four days before his death at 75.

Dubai: Goa Police have registered an unnatural death case following the death of veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and will record statements from his family members as part of the investigation.

The case was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), with Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Naik leading the investigation.

According to reports, Patekar was taken from his residence in Dona Paula to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police will examine the post-mortem report from Goa Medical College and record statements from family members and other relevant people to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

The registration of an unnatural death case is a procedural step and does not, by itself, indicate that foul play is suspected. Police may close the case if the investigation confirms that the death was due to natural causes. Further action could follow if evidence of suspicious circumstances emerges.

Actor was receiving treatment for heart condition

Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital told the media that medical staff had tried to revive the actor, but he had been brought to the hospital dead.

The doctor also said that, to his knowledge, Patekar had a heart condition and was taking medication.

According to the report, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence early on Thursday. Doctors reportedly attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes before declaring him dead at 5.20 am.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday morning, after which his body was handed over to his family for the last rites.

Patekar, whose birth name was Vishwanath Patekar, was born on January 1, 1951, into a Marathi family. He was known for his acclaimed performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. From the menacing gangster Anna in Parinda to the fiery Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer, the fearless encounter specialist in Ab Tak Chhappan and the larger-than-life Uday Shetty in Welcome, Patekar repeatedly showed why he was regarded as an actor unlike any other.

His performances were often defined by a raw intensity, distinctive dialogue delivery and an ability to give even morally complex characters a human dimension. His work also earned him three National Film Awards — for ParindaKrantiveer and Agni Sakshi.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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