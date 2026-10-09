The registration of an unnatural death case is a procedural step and does not, by itself, indicate that foul play is suspected. Police may close the case if the investigation confirms that the death was due to natural causes. Further action could follow if evidence of suspicious circumstances emerges.

Patekar, whose birth name was Vishwanath Patekar, was born on January 1, 1951, into a Marathi family. He was known for his acclaimed performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. From the menacing gangster Anna in Parinda to the fiery Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer, the fearless encounter specialist in Ab Tak Chhappan and the larger-than-life Uday Shetty in Welcome, Patekar repeatedly showed why he was regarded as an actor unlike any other.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.