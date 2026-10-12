The actor visited a temple and posted her feelings on Instagram
Days after the death of Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta has turned to prayer, and to social media, with a startling plea: Everyone she believes has wronged her should meet the same end.
The former actor, who accused Patekar of sexual harassment during India’s #MeToo movement, shared a video of herself offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple alongside a long post. In it, she described Patekar’s death as “a positive development” and said she hoped this chapter of her life had finally closed.
Dutta credited Mahakal Baba, a form ofhiva worshipped at the Mahakaleshwar temple, with protecting her through years of what she described as attempts on her life.
“He shielded me from the hundreds of maaran kriyas (malevolent rituals) done by Nana and his friends,” she wrote.
She also questioned whether the reports of Patekar’s death were genuine, adding that she hoped the people she considered responsible for her difficulties would no longer affect her life.
“What a coincidence that I got to visit Mahakal right after such a positive development in my life. Even though I seriously have my doubts about the authenticity of the death news. I really wish and truly hope that the evil is dead and gone for good, and that all the evils of my life die off one by one,” she wrote.
Dutta said she had never previously asked the deity for anything, but that her circumstances had changed.
“Yehi meri dil se dua hai, prarthana hai, heartfelt desire hai to Mahakal Baba. Maine inse kabhi kuch nahi maanga. His bhakti and unka ashirvaad hi kaafi tha always mere liye (This is my wish, prayer, and heartfelt desire to Mahakal Baba. I have never asked him for anything. His devotion and his blessings were always enough for me). But today I’m asking all my gods and goddesses,” she wrote.
Her post also referred to people she believes have harmed her, including those she described as their supporters and associates.
“If you love me, you will make all the evils dead that have decided to afflict me and who will not stop unless they are dead. All of them, including their flying monkeys and helpers and supporters, these evils have continued to afflict me,” she wrote.
Dutta said she felt unable to move forward with her life while those she blames for her difficulties remained around her. She called for them to be gone from her life and said she could no longer cope with what she described as persistent negativity and conspiracies against her.
In the post, she also questioned whether she wanted to remain on Earth if her situation did not change, adding that she saw little reason to continue living under the circumstances she described.
The latest post follows criticism of Dutta’s initial response to Patekar’s death, including from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), where she had said, "I have heard the news. Today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that," said Dutta.
"What an odd day for all this to happen, because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow. It was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out to do all these Lives and post contentAnd now I am worried that in the evening, that's all the media is going to be interested in is 'Evil Dead.' So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely, condolences to the family. Thank you very much."
Dutta alleges that Patekar harassed her in 2008 while she was filming a special song for Rakesh Sarang’s Horn Ok Pleasss (2009), claiming he pushed for inappropriate, intimate dance moves over her objections. Patekar denied the allegations.
When she went public during the #MeToo wave, Dutta also lodged a police complaint naming Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddiqui. Police closed the case about a year later, saying there was not enough evidence.