"What an odd day for all this to happen, because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow. It was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out to do all these Lives and post contentAnd now I am worried that in the evening, that's all the media is going to be interested in is 'Evil Dead.' So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely, condolences to the family. Thank you very much."