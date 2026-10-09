Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional farewell to Nana Patekar on KBC: ‘I salute the art that you lived’

KBC episode opens with emotional eulogy for late actor Nana Patekar
The opening of Thursday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 began with a eulogy. Host Amitabh Bachchan paused the quiz show to honour Nana Patekar, the actor who died of a cardiac arrest in Goa. He remembered him as a colleague, a friend and a man who gave as much to Maharashtra’s struggling farmers as he did to cinema.
Hours later, Patekar was cremated with full state honours at Nanachi Wadi, his farmhouse in Donje village on the outskirts of Pune.
Bachchan spoke about the qualities that set Patekar apart: his candour, his plain way of living and his refusal to soften the truth.
“An unparalleled artist, a friend, a well-wisher, and an exceptional social worker is no longer among us. This is not only a monumental loss for the Indian film industry, but also a deeply personal loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His sudden departure has left us all stunned. His fearlessness, his simplicity, and his courage to call the truth exactly as it was, these qualities made him truly different from everyone else. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their acts of compassion, and the lessons they have taught us remain within us. Nana was one of those rare people,” Bachchan said.
He then addressed his late co-star directly.
“Nana, I offer you my deepest personal respects. And I salute the art that you lived with complete honesty and devoted wholeheartedly to all of us.”
The two shared the screen in Mehul Kumar’s 1999 action drama Kohram. Sony LIV later posted the tribute on Instagram.
Bachchan also recalled Patekar’s visit to the KBC set for a special episode, when the actor gave his winnings to drought relief.
“He had come to this stage as a guest for our special episode. That memorable evening will always remain with us. His words not only touched and inspired us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated the prize money he had won was a powerful example of his commitment to social service. In the villages of Maharashtra that were suffering because of a lack of rainfall, he reached out to the farmers and personally extended his support and service to them.”
He closed with a message from the show’s team: “On behalf of the entire KBC family, our heartfelt tribute.”