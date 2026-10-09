Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional farewell to Nana Patekar on KBC: ‘I salute the art that you lived’

“An unparalleled artist, a friend, a well-wisher, and an exceptional social worker is no longer among us. This is not only a monumental loss for the Indian film industry, but also a deeply personal loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His sudden departure has left us all stunned. His fearlessness, his simplicity, and his courage to call the truth exactly as it was, these qualities made him truly different from everyone else. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their acts of compassion, and the lessons they have taught us remain within us. Nana was one of those rare people,” Bachchan said.