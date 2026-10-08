Did you know Nana Patekar was a national shooting medallist and a huge Virat Kohli fan?

The veteran actor was also a national shooting medallist and a big Kohli fan
Nana Patekar was known for his powerful performances, unforgettable dialogues and remarkable screen presence.
But away from the cameras, Patekar had another remarkable achievement to his name.
He was a national shooting medallist.
And when it came to cricket, he was such a big Virat Kohli fan that watching the Indian batter get out early could actually spoil his appetite.
Patekar died on Thursday, October 8, aged 75, leaving behind a legacy that extended well beyond cinema.
For Patekar, shooting was much more than a hobby.
His interest in firearms dated back to his military training for the 1991 film Prahaar. But it was only around 2001, when he was 49, that he began taking competitive shooting seriously.
And remarkably, within a few years, he was winning medals at national championships.
In 2004, he reportedly won silver at the National Shooting Championships in Indore.
In 2007, he represented Maharashtra at the National 300m Big Bore Shooting Championship in Mhow, near Indore, where his team won bronze.
Interestingly, Patekar achieved the feat using a borrowed rifle.
He scored 549 out of 600 points and finished 13th among 49 competitors in the individual standings.
But his love for shooting went beyond winning medals.
Former world No. 1 shooter Anjali Bhagwat revealed that Patekar was her first sponsor, helping her buy shooting equipment, including her first air rifle.
"On the spot, that day, Nana sponsored us. He was my very first sponsor," Bhagwat told India Today.
She described his support as a turning point in her career.
For an established Bollywood star, it was a lovely gesture that made a real difference to a young athlete's journey.
Cricket was another sport close to Patekar's heart.
He played the game in his younger days, bowling off spin at Mumbai's famous Shivaji Park.
But his admiration for Virat Kohli showed just how emotionally invested he was in Indian cricket.
In an interview that went viral in January 2025, Patekar revealed that watching Kohli get dismissed early would leave him without an appetite.
The comments became a social media sensation, with fans joking about whether the actor had managed to eat whenever Kohli struggled for runs.
Following his death, former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were among those who paid tribute.
Dhawan remembered Patekar as a special talent whose work would continue inspiring generations. Rahane also praised the actor's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema
Patekar will always be remembered for his memorable performances on the big screen, but this is also a time to look back at his achievements beyond cinema. India has lost a gem.