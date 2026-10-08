"Om Shanti": Virat Kohli mourns the passing of Nana Patekar

Patekar had a career spanning more than five decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was known for his performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Tiranga and Welcome, establishing himself as one of the most recognisable actors in Indian cinema.

Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was found unconscious at his home and was later taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. He was declared dead at around 5.20am.

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