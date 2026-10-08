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"Om Shanti": Virat Kohli mourns the passing of Nana Patekar

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar's cinematic legacy

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Virat Kohli and Nana Patekar
Virat Kohli and Nana Patekar
AFP and IANS

Dubai: Virat Kohli has joined a growing list of celebrities and public figures mourning the death of veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar.

Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was found unconscious at his home and was later taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. He was declared dead at around 5.20am.

Kohli took to social media to remember the acclaimed actor and pay tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema.

“A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti,” Kohli wrote on X.

The former India captain was among several prominent figures from sport, politics and the entertainment industry to express their grief following Patekar’s death.

Former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also paid tribute to Patekar, remembering him for his work and the impact he had on generations of viewers.

Patekar had a career spanning more than five decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was known for his performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Tiranga and Welcome, establishing himself as one of the most recognisable actors in Indian cinema.

His death has led to an outpouring of tributes from across India, with colleagues, politicians, sports personalities and fans remembering the veteran actor’s contribution to Indian cinema.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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