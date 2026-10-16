Nana Patekar's son Malhar breaks silence on Tanushree Dutta's remarks: 'Judiciary cleared him, case over'

In a later video on her social media account, she described her life since 2018. “People don’t know the state I have been in since the #MeToo movement. The girl who used to work out five days a week, who used to roam around the world without fear, I never had any security issues and no trouble traveling anywhere. After #MeToo, such incidents have happened with me that I can’t even narrate it here on Instagram. Your face will be wet with shame. People don’t know what all has happened to me,” she said.