Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar's death: 'Evil Dead ... What an odd day for all this to happen'

"What an odd day for all this to happen, because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow. It was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out to do all these Lives and post content."

Dubai : Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta's reaction on her Instagram stories to the death of veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar is unlikely to go unnoticed. Rather than offering an elaborate tribute to the actor with whom she shared a deeply controversial history, Dutta made it clear that she had an important professional commitment in Lucknow and did not want the news to derail her plans. While she concluded her story with 'evil dead', she also maintained that she's confused about how to react to the new of the actor's demise.

"And now I am worried that in the evening, that's all the media is going to be interested in is 'Evil Dead.' So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely, condolences to the family. Thank you very much."

For Dutta, who has repeatedly spoken about the personal and professional price of speaking out, the latest development threatens to put her back in the spotlight for a chapter of her life she has struggled to move beyond.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.