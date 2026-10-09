The actor’s memorable movie scene remains a WhatsApp favourite, delighting fans once again
Dubai: A few seconds of laughter can say more than a thousand words. For years, a video of veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar bursting into laughter has been shared across WhatsApp chats, social media posts, reels and memes. Following his death at 75 on October 8, the clip has taken on a more emotional meaning for fans.
The laughing moment is among the actor’s most recognisable internet memes, showing how his expressions could entertain audiences well beyond the films in which they first appeared.
Patekar was known for his intense performances, powerful delivery of dialogue, and ability to move effortlessly between serious roles and comedy. His portrayal of gangster Uday Shetty in the 2007 comedy Welcome became particularly popular online, with several scenes and expressions turning into widely shared reaction memes.
His distinctive laugh became a ready-made response to funny, surprising or unbelievable situations. Instead of typing a long reply, social media users could simply share the clip to express amusement, disbelief or sarcasm.
The renewed circulation of his videos highlights the unusual way cinema lives on in the digital age. Scenes from films released years ago continue to reach younger audiences through memes, short videos and messaging apps.
Patekar’s legacy extends far beyond viral clips. Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he earned acclaim for performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer and Ab Tak Chhappan, while also winning recognition for his work in Marathi cinema.
As fans remember the actor, his laughter and unforgettable screen expressions remain part of the everyday online conversations that helped introduce his work to a new generation.