Patekar attended an event in Goa on October 4, just four days before his death
Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s final public appearance has taken on a poignant significance following his death at 75, with video from a Goa event showing him dancing, playing music with local artists and speaking about his enduring love for theatre.
Patekar attended an event in Goa on October 4, just four days before his death. Visuals from the gathering show the acclaimed actor enthusiastically joining local performers, playing the traditional shamel and taking part in the dekhni dance.
He also addressed the gathering in Marathi, reflecting on his early days in theatre and the encouragement he received during a state-level play competition.
Patekar spoke warmly about his continuing connection with the stage, saying he did not want to stop performing.
“Now, I don't want to do anything else. Let's keep doing this only,” he said, expressing his desire to continue doing theatre.
His remarks about life and mortality have since drawn particular attention.
“We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow. That time comes in the life of everyone,” Patekar said.
He went on to reflect on whether people manage to accomplish what they want in life and whether they make the effort before their time comes.
Patekar died in Goa in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, aged 75. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. Hospital officials said he could not be revived after around 45 minutes of CPR.
Patekar was one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive performers, known for his intense screen presence and powerful delivery of dialogue. His career spanned Hindi and Marathi cinema, as well as theatre.
His best-known Hindi films include Parinda, Prahaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Agni Sakshi and Welcome. He also earned acclaim for his work in Marathi cinema, including Natsamrat.
Over a career spanning more than four decades, Patekar received three National Film Awards and several other major honours. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.
His final appearance in Goa, captured on video as he danced and performed alongside local artists, now stands as one of the last public glimpses of an actor whose career was defined by his deep connection with performance and theatre.