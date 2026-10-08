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Nana Patekar’s final video: Actor dances, plays music days before death

Patekar attended an event in Goa on October 4, just four days before his death

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar plays the traditional shamel during a cultural event in Panaji, Goa, on October 4, 2026, four days before his death at 75.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar plays the traditional shamel during a cultural event in Panaji, Goa, on October 4, 2026, four days before his death at 75.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s final public appearance has taken on a poignant significance following his death at 75, with video from a Goa event showing him dancing, playing music with local artists and speaking about his enduring love for theatre.

Patekar attended an event in Goa on October 4, just four days before his death. Visuals from the gathering show the acclaimed actor enthusiastically joining local performers, playing the traditional shamel and taking part in the dekhni dance.

He also addressed the gathering in Marathi, reflecting on his early days in theatre and the encouragement he received during a state-level play competition.

Patekar spoke warmly about his continuing connection with the stage, saying he did not want to stop performing.

“Now, I don't want to do anything else. Let's keep doing this only,” he said, expressing his desire to continue doing theatre.

His remarks about life and mortality have since drawn particular attention.

“We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow. That time comes in the life of everyone,” Patekar said.

He went on to reflect on whether people manage to accomplish what they want in life and whether they make the effort before their time comes.

Patekar died in Goa in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, aged 75. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. Hospital officials said he could not be revived after around 45 minutes of CPR.

A career across Hindi and Marathi cinema

Patekar was one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive performers, known for his intense screen presence and powerful delivery of dialogue. His career spanned Hindi and Marathi cinema, as well as theatre.

His best-known Hindi films include Parinda, Prahaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Agni Sakshi and Welcome. He also earned acclaim for his work in Marathi cinema, including Natsamrat.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Patekar received three National Film Awards and several other major honours. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.

His final appearance in Goa, captured on video as he danced and performed alongside local artists, now stands as one of the last public glimpses of an actor whose career was defined by his deep connection with performance and theatre.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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